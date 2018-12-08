0 Family, friends remember man gunned down in his Memphis tire shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family and friends gathered Friday to remember a Memphis man who was gunned down inside his business.

Kamel Al Abes and his employee Marcus Anderson were shot inside the Third Tire Shop on South Third Street by another employee Thursday afternoon.

Every week the Islamic Center is full of men praying together, but on Friday night, this group was missing the presence of one important man.

“We’re concerned about his family, and communities as usual, we are together but we’re still I think fairly numb,” said Hasan Shirazee, a longtime friend.

Shirazee met Al Abes almost 20 years ago when they both moved to Memphis. He said Al Abes’ death is a tragic loss for this community.

Friends said the business owner was known for his sense of humor, generosity and kind heart. Al Abes was also a man of faith.

“He would do a pilgrimage to Iraq every year, he’d organize people, he’d take them up,” said Shirazee. “In fact, a gathering where millions of people collect, my mother had gone over for the pilgrimage and randomly out for the millions of people he met her there.”

There was a message from the Quran inside Friday’s prayer session that read, “Each soul shall taste death. We belong to Allah and to him, we return.”

“We will cherish his memory. I think it’s really sad the irony is that you know you come here after facing all this tragedy and this is where you meet the end of your life,” said Shirazee.

Al Abes leaves behind a wife and four young children.

Police released new details surrounding the deadly shooting of an owner and employee at a Memphis tire shop.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of South Third Street near Peebles Road.

According to a police affidavit, Rickey Hull, 36, was a previous employee of the Third Tires Shop.

Hull is accused of shooting both victims to death and then driving away from the scene.

Investigators said Kamel Al Abes was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but later died. The other victim – Marcus Anderson – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Al Abes was the owner of that tire shop, according to family members.

Al Abes' family told FOX13 he and Anderson were shot and killed by an “angry ex-employee” who was recently fired.

FOX13 interviewed Al Abes in 2016 for a story about car maintenance during the holiday season.

Friends said he worked long hours at the tire shop to provide for his family of five.

Officers obtained surveillance footage that captured Hull shooting the victims and taking off in a black Buick.

Hull was found at a home in the 2700 block of Ketchum Boulevard. Officers found a .22 caliber rifle and clothes containing blood which matched the description from the surveillance video.

When he was taken into custody, police said Hull told officers, “I think I’m going to need an attorney for this one.”

He is being charged with two counts of first degree murder.

