0 Family growing desperate for answers after father of two shot to death near Le Bonheur

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of a young father of two is growing desperate for answers after he was shot and killed in the Medical District.

Antonio Gray, 25, was expecting a third child when he was shot to death two weeks ago.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the corner of Manassas and Poplar Avenue. This is less than a block away from Le Bonheur Children Hospital.

Investigators said they have gotten no updates on Gray’s case, and his family is wondering why.

They told FOX13 they’ve gotten nothing from investigators as well since Gray’s death.

“It’s been a rough two weeks. I haven’t been getting any sleep. It’s been a rough two weeks,” said Sandra Gray, one of the victim’s sisters. “They got the video of what went on afterwards. We still haven’t had anyone come up and contact us or nothing.”

Relatives told FOX13 Gray had an argument earlier that night with a woman.

He was shot in the chest just after midnight.

“We don’t feel like we’re getting any justice over here,” Gray said. “None at all.”

FOX13 learned about 61 percent of this year's homicides have been solved.

As of Sept. 4, there have been 111 homicides in Memphis in 2018. Of those, only 68 are solved.

