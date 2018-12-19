0 Family: Gunmen hide in yard until family leaves, shoot Mississippi man 5 times inside home

A Tunica County neighborhood, torn by two homicides in a little over a month, suffered another shooting Tuesday night.

Sources told FOX13 the shooting took place in the Sears Subdivision in Tunica County

The shots rang out last night on Park Cove, sources said. Officials details from law enforcement surrounding the shooting are limited.

However, FOX13 spoke with family who identified the victim as 22-year-old Kendrick Bass.

Hear from the latest victim's mother, who said the shooters hid in their yard until they knew he was alone inside -- on FOX13 News at 5.

Family said Bass was inside his home on Park Drive when bullets started flying into the window. Bass was shot five times.

They think the gunmen were hiding in a field behind the house - no arrests have been made.

This shooting happening just a few blocks from where 72-year-old Leroy Thomas was gunned down in his doorway in November while answering the door.

Over the weekend, Michael Jackson, 16, was killed during a shooting that happened after a fight broke out at a local event center.

Bass's family told FOX13 he was in critical condition Tuesday night, but is doing better now.

"He has a bullet hole in his chest, a hole in neck," his cousin said. "A bullet hole in his back and in his butt and in his knee."

Family said Bass tried to call 911 but was too injured to call.

