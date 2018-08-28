0 Family hoping for more mosquito control after Memphis man dies of West Nile Virus

An Orange Mound family is seeking answers after one of their own died due to the West Nile Virus.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, there have been three human cases of West Nile in the State of Tennessee this year. Two of them are in Shelby County.

“That’s my daddy’s working spot right there. That’s where he died from West Nile,” said Sharon Thaxton as she described the spot her father Robert Garland would sit.

It's also where this family believes Garland contracted the West Nile Virus this summer.

“He got sick. Went to the hospital. Thought he had a stroke. It wasn’t a stroke,” Thaxton said. “They test for a tick. It wasn’t a tick. Then they test for a mosquito. That’s what it was. A mosquito.”

In the heart of Orange Mound, Garland’s family said West Nile killed the 88-year old veteran.

The family is almost afraid to go outside these days. They often wonder about spraying in their zip code area.

FOX13 reached out to the Shelby County Health Department. They said there are three known human cases of the disease in Tennessee.

Two are in Shelby County.

The department said the spray schedule is data-driven. Thaxton said she wants more spraying done in her area.

“Everybody needs to know this disease is killing. If we knew, my dad wouldn’t be dead now,” she said.

The following zip codes have had mosquitoes test positive for West Nile:

38002, 38016, 38017, 38018, 38028, 38053, 38103, 38104, 38105, 38106, 38107, 38108, 38109, 38111, 38112, 38113, 38114, 38115, 38116, 38117, 38118, 38119, 38120, 38122, 38125, 38126, 38127, 38128, 38130, 38131, 38132, 38133, 38134, 38135, 38138, 38141, and 38152

