Family identifies both victims in deadly four-wheeler accident

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Two people were killed in a four-wheeler accident in north Mississippi, according to officials.
Marshall County Coroner James Anderson told FOX13 the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Sandy Ridge Road in Byhalia.
According to the coroner, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Family identified one of the victims as Tevin Hardin. The second victim was identified as Denorris Robinson
FOX13 learned the two four-wheelers collided head-on during the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
