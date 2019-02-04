Family identifies father of 7 killed in early morning double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family members have identified the man killed during an overnight shooting.
Relatives told FOX13 Issacca Powell, 28, was killed during the shooting.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday on the 1200 block of Favell Drive.
Powell was killed and the other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The victim's family told FOX13 Powell was a father of seven. Powell also worked two jobs and was a loving husband.
The body was found inside the house.
Police have not released any suspect information.
At 1:13 am MPD officers were flagged down by the complainant who directed them to 1241 Favell. Officers located a male & female suffering from GSWs. The male was pronounced deceased, and the female was xported to ROH in extremely critical condition. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 4, 2019
