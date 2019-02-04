  • Family identifies father of 7 killed in early morning double shooting

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family members have identified the man killed during an overnight shooting.

    Relatives told FOX13 Issacca Powell, 28, was killed during the shooting.

    The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday on the 1200 block of Favell Drive. 

    Powell was killed and the other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    The victim's family told FOX13 Powell was a father of seven. Powell also worked two jobs and was a loving husband.

    The body was found inside the house. 

    Police have not released any suspect information. 

