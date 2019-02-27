Family identifies man killed in North Memphis shooting

Memphis police are investigating after a shooting in North Memphis.
According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of Springdale Drive at the Springdale Apartments.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m.
Information about the shooting is extremely limited, however, FOX13 learned victim the was pronounced dead on the scene.
Family identified him as Kelvin Harrell, 36. His twin brother said he felt a part of himself die with Kelvin.
Police said they are looking for three to four suspects. No motive has been released.
