Family identifies man killed in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis police are working to learn more information after someone was shot and killed.
According to police, they were called to the 300 block of S. 20th on Monday night for a man who had been shot.
In the 300 block of South 20th Street, West Memphis Police found 37-year-old Rico Eason shot dead.
Eason’s sister, Kimberly Easton spoke with FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre at the scene hours after the shooting.
"It's so many unanswered questions. Who did it,” Kimberly said.
Kimberly says the gunman shot her brother as he walked from the corner store with a girlfriend.
"He was visiting his friend, he was visiting his friend. He is always around here,” Kimberly said.
After speaking with Jeremy, Kimberly and several other members of Eaton’s family met with detectives at the West Memphis Police Department.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}