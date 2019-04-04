0 Family identifies man who died after ‘struggle' with Southaven police officers on I-55

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Family has identified the man who died after suffering from a “medical emergency” while involved in a “struggle” with a Southaven police officer, according to investigators.

Family of the victim confirmed to FOX13 that Mark Wynn, 58, died in the incident on Interstate 55.

RELATED: Man dies after ‘struggle’ with Southaven police officers on I-55

Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. on March 30 on Interstate 55 one mile south of Church Road.

According to Wynn’s brother, he was on his way to visit his mother in Texas when the incident happened.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Southaven police said officers saw a vehicle parked near the center median, partially blocking the roadway.

Officers “stopped to check on the driver to offer assistance,” the release said.

Police said officers determined the driver may be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and asked him to step out of the vehicle.

At that point, investigators said the driver – identified by family as Mark Wynn – refused to get out of the vehicle and “became combative.”

That is when a “struggle ensued with the officers,” according to police.

Officers then noticed Wynn began to “suffer from some type of medical emergency and then became unresponsive,” the release said.

Wynn was then rushed to Baptist DeSoto after officers tried to administer first-aid. However, he was pronounced dead by the emergency room doctor.

Wynn’s official cause of death was not disclosed by investigators.

No other information is being made available at this time. The investigation is ongoing by Southaven police.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.