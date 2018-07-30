Family identifies Memphis mother and 2 children after drowning in lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tony Atkins investigates the message the mother posted and the illness she alluded to, on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.
Family members identified the Memphis mother and two children that drowned in a lake after a crash in Arkansas.
A GofundMe page created by the mother family says 26-year-old Aisha Fair, 7-year-old Charvon Lofton and Jattir Ragland Jr, 2, died in the crash.
The family drowned in Hopefield Lake in Arkansas. Police say the family's car went through a field, weeds, then into a river early Friday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 it's unclear how the mother and two kids went off the road and into the river.
Officers are working to confirm is another car was involved.
