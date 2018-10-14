MILLINGTON, Tenn. - One person is dead, and another injured after a shooting near the Navy base in Millington.
According to Naval Public Information Officer Amanda Moreno, three people were taken into custody and questioned about the shooting, but Chief Mark Dunbar with the Millington Police Department told FOX13 all three people have been released.
At this time, no charges have been filed in this shooting.
According to the Naval Public Affairs Office, officers got reports of an active shooter at the Navy Getaway Cottages near Glen Eagle Golf Course around 3 a.m.
The shooting happened near Singleton Ave. and Attu Street.
Police say the motive of the shooter is unknown at this time.
Family have identified the victim in the shooting as 24-year-old Lawrence James.
According to Dunbar, the man who survived the shooting was taken to a hospital for treatment and is stable. His name hasn’t been released at this time.
Finally, the Millington Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Chief Dunbar said he will provide an update when one becomes available.
FOX13 will keep you updated on-air and online when additional information is available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bodies of 11 infants found in ceiling of funeral home
- Shelby Co. woman arrested after sharing nude photos of boyfriend’s ex on Facebook, police say
- Man rode sister’s pink bike to Midtown before raping, carjacking woman
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}