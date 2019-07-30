  • Family identifies victims killed in Walmart shooting in Southaven

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss - As police continue to investigate the deadly shooting in Southaven, two Mid-South families are learning their loved ones were shot and killed. 

    The first victim has been identified by his family. 

    FOX13 spoke with Brandon Gales' father who said his son was killed during the Walmart shooting.

    Gales, 38, worked at the Walmart for around 16-years and was promoted to becoming a department manager. 

    The second victim has been identified as Anthony Brown, 40. He's from Caledonia, Mississippi.

    Family members say Brown had two boys and the store manager of Walmart.

    The suspect was also injured during the shooting when a Southaven police officer struck him twice. He is currently at Regional One hospital. 

    This is a breaking and developing story. Watch FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for a full report on the tragic event. 

