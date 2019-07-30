0 Family identifies victims killed in Walmart shooting in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - As police continue to investigate the deadly shooting in Southaven, two Mid-South families are learning their loved ones were shot and killed.

The first victim has been identified by his family.

FOX13 spoke with Brandon Gales' father who said his son was killed during the Walmart shooting.

Gales, 38, worked at the Walmart for around 16-years and was promoted to becoming a department manager.

The second victim has been identified as Anthony Brown, 40. He's from Caledonia, Mississippi.

Family members say Brown had two boys and the store manager of Walmart.

The suspect was also injured during the shooting when a Southaven police officer struck him twice. He is currently at Regional One hospital.

Family confirms 38-year-old Brandon Gales was killed during a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven. He worked at the store for about 16 years. He currently was a department manager at the store. He is a father of three. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/PVgtQIWDM1 — Jacque Masse (@massereports) July 30, 2019

Family confirms that 40-year-old Anthony Brown was killed during the shooting at the Southaven, MS Walmart. He was a store manager at that location. Brown is from Caledonia, Mississippi and has two children. The family didn’t want to make a comment at this time. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/C0CRNHkUQT — Jacque Masse (@massereports) July 30, 2019

