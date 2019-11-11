Family identifies young mother shot and killed at strip club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman was shot and killed after a shooting at a local strip club.
Officers responded about 3:39 a.m. today to 2080 E. Brooks Rd. for a shooting inside Diamonds of Memphis, according to police.
MPD found one woman who was dead. Two men were taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.
Family identified the victim as Jermeisha Nance, 19. She was the mother of a 3-year-old girl.
Two other male victims are in non-critical condition at Methodist S. and Baptist East, police said.
The relationship between the alleged shooter(s) and the victims is unknown. This is an active homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 901-528-CASH.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
