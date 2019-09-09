0 Family members speak out after woman, 2 children are missing in Mississippi River

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - Relatives are anxiously waiting for dive crews to pull three bodies and a SUV out of the Mississippi River.

Deputies said Symphony Wilson, 29, was driving the car with two children inside when she crashed into the river between the Fitzgerald Casino and Tunica River Park Sunday morning.

Dive crews told FOX13 they know where the SUV is, but it's hard to reach because of debris in the water.

FOX13 talked to a family member that waited all day, hoping the bodies would be recovered as soon as possible.

Veronica Stokes said she knows the driver and children. She told us, "I'm praying for the children and Symphony. I don't want them lost, or for them to be lost at sea."

FOX13 has been told Wilson and the children are related.

Investigators said she dropped their mother off at the casino for work before the crash.

Wilson is also a mother to five children. Three of the children are Stokes' grandchildren.

"Something happened in there that probably caused a distraction, but for her to do this on purpose… no, she wouldn't leave her children live that," Stokes said.

Stokes said she sent Wilson a text around 9:00 Sunday morning, but she never responded.

"It's going to be hard. I can't take her off my phone. I have to leave her in there and keep going through messages that she sent."

Now all she asks for is prayers for Wilson, the two children, and the families impacted during this difficult time.

At this time, eight divers from Arkansas are here working to recover the car and bodies.

Southaven police are offering counseling services to family members and law enforcement.

