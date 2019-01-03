Family: Mid-South man saw demons before shooting, killing woman during Christmas party

PANOLA CO., Miss. - A Panola County man is accused of murdering a Byhalia mother during a friend’s get-together on Christmas Day.
And family members of the suspect told police that the man was not making sense and claiming he was seeing things before the deadly shooting.
According to investigators, the suspect – Tevin Wink – told family members at the time of the incident that he was seeing demons.
“Well, if he was seeing demons, I don’t think their name was Tavashia,” said Kevin Hale, the victim’s cousin.
He said Tavashia Hale, 27, went to a friend’s family gathering near Como on Christmas Day, and that she did not know Wink.
Investigators told FOX13 Hale was killed there when Wink shot her multiple times.
Hale was an only child and her mother was too distraught to speak with FOX13, and now the victim’s family is making funeral arrangements.
Wink is being held without bond on murder charges in the Panola County Jail.
