0 Family: Mother tried to kill herself after deadly crash involving 9-year-old daughter

A Memphis mother was so devastated after the crash that killed her daughter that she tried to kill herself in the hospital, according to a family member.

Racqual Conner, 30, is facing numerous criminal charges after police said she fell asleep behind the wheel of her car and crashed into a tree. The accident happened Sunday in Orange Mound.

Her three children -- ages 9 years , 5 years, and 7 months -- were in the car. The 9-year-old died from injuries sustained during the crash.

Family members told FOX13 Conner was on the way home from work and had just picked up her kids from a baby sitter. She too had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

While in the hospital, Conner tried to commit suicide, according to her mother.

"She said, 'mamma I did not try to hurt my baby.' I know she didn't," Tammy Conner told FOX13.

A man heard the crash, and immediately ran out to find the scene, according to Conner's arrest affidavit. He grabbed a 5-year-old child and a 7-month-old baby, which were in the back seat, and put them inside his home.

A 9-year-old girl was found unresponsive in the back seat. That child, Jaliya Lewis, was rushed to Le Bonheur, but she did not survive.

Family wants to remember Jaliya as the lively young woman she was. They gave FOX13 this video of her dancing in the living room.

Court records detailed the 5 and 9-year-olds were not wearing seatbelts. The youngest child was in a car seat.

Conner's other children are staying with family members. They don't understand that their older sister won't be coming home.

"He don't understand that dying means you ain’t never coming back," Tammy Conner said.

Racqual Conner is charged with criminally negligent homicide, driving while license is suspended, violation of child restraint (2 counts), violation of vehicle registration, and violation of financial law.

