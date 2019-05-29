0 Family mourning after uncle, nephew shot and killed inside Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family is mourning after a deadly double shooting in Memphis.

MPD said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday inside a home in the 3300 block of Egypt Central Road.

According to investigators, both victims were found by officers inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

UPDATE: Family on scene confirms Demarco Foote and Rico Cooper were the two victims.



Foote is Cooper’s uncle.

Both men shot inside house.



Family confirmed that the two men who were killed were Demarco Foote and his nephew, Jarico Cooper.

Police are still searching for the suspected gunman.

“He was a good guy. I watched him grow up since seven or eight-years-old,” said Carl Piggie, Foote’s neighbor.

Piggie said he was shocked to see the scene following the shooting because he knew Demarco, a man who seemingly got along with everyone.

“I can’t explain why someone would want to do something like that to him. He didn’t bother nobody. He was good to everybody in the neighborhood,” Piggie said.

Investigators are still searching the home, looking for the killer.

Piggie told FOX13 it is time for a greater police presence in Raleigh.

“Until they do something over here like put a little substation, or something like this, this is going to continue to happen,” said Piggie.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to call MPD.

