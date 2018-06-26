Family of 3 escapes overnight house fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews responded to a house fire in the 3600 block of Skylark Dr. in Westwood.
Investigators told FOX13 the Memphis Fire Department received the call at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday.
It took MFD about 17 minutes to get the fire under control.
Chief says the fire started on the front right side of the house.
PHOTOS: MFD responds to overnight house fire in Westwood
Neighbors told FOX13 three people made it out safe.
This case is still under investigation.
