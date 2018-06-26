  • Family of 3 escapes overnight house fire in Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews responded to a house fire in the 3600 block of Skylark Dr. in Westwood.

    Investigators told FOX13 the Memphis Fire Department received the call at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday.

    It took MFD about 17 minutes to get the fire under control.

    Chief says the fire started on the front right side of the house.

    Neighbors told FOX13 three people made it out safe.

    This case is still under investigation.

