Lawyers representing the family of the woman whose corpse was sexually abused by a Memphis hospital security guard is speaking for the first time.
And the family is preparing to go after the hospital and security company.
RELATED: Man admits to having sex with corpse at Memphis hospital, police say
Police arrested Cameron Wright, 26, after he admitted to having sex with the body of April Parham, 37, who had died the night before at St. Francis Hospital.
“We go on a hunt for answers about how this happened,” said Murray Wells, the family’s attorney.
The attorneys for Parham’s family said the family is going after U.S. Security Associates, the company contracted by the hospital, as well.
What we found out about the security company, and what the family is planning on suing for – on FOX13 News at 10.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Brothers shot after shootout with police
- Man admits to having sex with corpse at Memphis hospital, police say
- Whitehaven students suspended more than 160 days after massive fight near school
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}