Family of Ismael Lopez files lawsuit against Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - The family of the man who was shot and killed by Southaven police in 2017 has filed a federal lawsuit.
Ismael Lopez died on July 23, 2017. Southaven Police shot him as they were serving a warrant at the wrong home. A search warrant FOX13 obtained from Tate County, Miss. showed the address on the warrant was across the street from Lopez’ home – and for a different person.
Police said Lopez was shot and killed after threatening officers with a gun. His family and attorneys deny that was the case. They said he was killed by a “single bullet to the back of his head.”
The officers were not charged in connection with the shooting.
According to the lawsuit, Lopez "was an adult person residing in the State of Mississippi and was wrongfully and unconstitutionally killed."
The family is suing for more than $20 million in damages.
- $8 million in actual and compensatory damages
- $12 million for punitive damages
- $25,000 for funeral costs.
