MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It has been a year-and-a-half since 2-year-old Laylah Washington was shot and killed during a road rage incident in Memphis in 2017.
The toddler was shot as she was riding with her mother in a white Nissan Maxima on Kirby Parkway near Castle Creek on June 11, 2017. Washington died from her injuries two days later.
On Wednesday morning, the two cousins charged in connection with the road rage shooting appeared in court for the first time.
Tylan McCray, 21, was the only one charged with first-degree murder. His cousin Brandon McCray, 19, was only charged with “accessory after the fact to wit: first-degree murder.”
FOX13’s Winnie Wright was there as they were read the charges and spoke with a family member.
Why the girl’s family was not happy about the result of today’s court appearance – on FOX13 News at 5.
During the investigation, video footage was found. Multiple witnesses and persons of interest were interviewed at the time.
Both suspects were identified through a Crime Stoppers tip on the one-year anniversary of Laylah’s death in June and the continued efforts of homicide investigators.
