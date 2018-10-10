Family of man charged in brutal murder of girlfriend speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of the boyfriend that police say ran his girlfriend over and hit her with a brick is speaking out.
Santrez Traylor, 34, is accused of hitting the 31-year-old woman with his car around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to MPD.
RELATED: Man repeatedly ran over girlfriend with car, hit her with brick outside Memphis home, witnesses say
Witnesses told FOX13 Traylor went into the home and got keys to a car in the driveway.
That’s when they said he repeatedly “ran her over.”
FOX13 got an exclusive interview with Traylor’s sister. She said she’s staying by her brother’s side.
His sibling says this has been an ongoing situation for at least eight years.
"I just don't want anyone to judge my brother." Today on FOX13 News, the family of the boyfriend police say ran over and beat his girlfriend to death is speaking out. See the situation from the family's perspective, at 5 and 6 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man repeatedly ran over girlfriend with car, hit her with brick outside Memphis home, witnesses say
- DiGiorno is just as confused as you are after video shows frozen pizza at Little Caesars
- 'The adrenaline took over the fear': Tennessee man recognized as hero after Haywood High shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}