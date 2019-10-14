Family of man executed in 2006 pushing for new DNA test

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A hearing to determine if DNA testing should be conducted as evidence from a 1985 crime to possibly exonerate a Millington man posthumously is scheduled to be underway.
Sedley Alley was executed in 2006 for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Suzanne Collins.
She was a U.S. Marine stationed in Millington.
Alley confessed to killing Collins, but later recanted. He said he was coerced.
His daughter is pushing for the DNA test to find out if her father really committed the crime.
