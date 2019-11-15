Family of man killed at Memphis FedEx hub hires prominent law firm to launch investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of a man killed at the Memphis FedEx hub on Wednesday has hired a prominent law firm to represent them.
The Cochran Firm will launch their own independent investigation into the incident that killed 23-year-old Duntate Young.
The following is the full statement from Howard Manis and Andy Clarke of the Cochran Firm Midsouth and Regenal Reeves of The Cochran Firm Jacksonville.
"The Cochran Firm has been retained to represent the family of Duntate Young, the individual killed in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 13 while working at Federal Express in Memphis. We are currently conducting our own independent investigation to determine how and why Duntate died. To date, Federal Express has been uncooperative in our attempts to gather information on behalf of Duntate's family. This family deserves answers. It is not our intent to speculate on what led to Duntate's untimely passing. Our No. 1 priority is to ensure that Duntate's family is given a clear understanding of what happened in this situation."
FOX13 has reached out to FedEx for a comment regarding the Cochran Firm's claims that they have been uncooperative. We will update this story when we hear back from them.
