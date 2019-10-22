0 Family of man shot, killed by Memphis business owner for allegedly stealing, hire lawyer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Just last week, FOX13 broke the story of local business-owner Charles Kalb, shooting Lamorris Robinson to death after he reportedly stole a chainsaw from the business.

Kalb was arrested, charged with first-degree murder and was subsequently released on $1 million bail.

Now, the mother of Robinson's children, Latrice Greer, has hired a lawyer to represent her and their two kids.

Howard Manies, from the Cochran Firm, took on the case, and he had some interesting things to say about Robinson's recent prison stint, prompting FOX13 to dig for more.

Tuesday Manies told FOX13, "we will seek all civil remedies at our disposal in effort to provide for the children Lamorris had with Ms. Greer."

Along with speaking about making sure justice is served, Manies had some commentary about the re-entry process from prison back to life on the outside.

Robinson was released from prison a week before he was shot and killed by Kalb.

"For many of those leaving prison and coming back to a regular life they are met with roadblocks and difficulties at every turn. If we do not work to help former inmates acclimate we will just continue the revolving door from prison to life to back to prison," said Manies.

Lamorris' most recent charge was a 3-year prison sentence for possession of a handgun as a convicted felon, but that certainly wasn't his first experience doing time.

Manies continued, "it's hard enough out there, but when you come out of prison after an extended stay it's that much harder."

As for the case at hand, the attorney representing Robinson's children says he's going to stay on top of prosecutors and make sure his clients are heard.

"Regardless of how people may feel about an individual who is allegedly stealing from an establishment, the owner of that establishment has no right to kill an individual especially when there is no threat of physical harm present," said Manies.

Regarding the Stand Your Ground Law, here in Tennessee if you're not in imminent danger, self defense doesn't hold water.

