SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The family of an 85-year-old woman who went missing from Shelby County is offering a large reward for information about her disappearance.
Pandora Duckett, 85, has been missing for more than two weeks.
She was last seen leaving the 4300 block of Rosswood on Jan. 28 around 7:30 a.m. shortly after trying to purchase two items at a gas station at New Allen Road and Raleigh Millington Road.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searched for Duckett with around 50 deputies and ATVs in the area where she disappeared, but she has not yet been located.
Now, Duckett’s family is offering $3,000 for “any information leading to (Duckett) being found,” said family.
SCSO officials told FOX13 they will continue to follow any leads related to Duckett’s whereabouts.
