0 Family of missing Cordova mother calls off volunteer search party amid investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of a Cordova mother who disappeared months ago has called off the community search party originally scheduled for this weekend.

Taquila Hayes' family continues to worry about where she could have gone for the past two months, but there will no longer be a volunteer search.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said they want to flesh everything out first before volunteers get involved.

Meanwhile, there is still very little information about what happened to Hayes, 41, who was last seen at her home on Starcross Drive in Cordova in June.

Hayes' family said the last time they heard from Hayes was in late May. Her sister, Samantha Henderson, said she knew something was not right when Hayes didn't show up for her nephew's graduation.

Authorities said Hayes worked as a nurse at Methodist North Hospital but hasn't been seen at work since May 21.

Her family didn't file a missing person report until Aug. 9, and Hayes' husband said he last saw her in June.

Multiple family members have said they fear Hayes will not be found alive.

Henderson told FOX13 that Hayes' 11-year-old son is still staying with his father.

There is no word on when the volunteer search party will be rescheduled. SCSO officials said the disappearance is disturbing.

If you have information on Taquila Hayes, or have any information that could help investigators, call 901-222-5600.

