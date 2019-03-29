0 Family of missing Shelby County woman desperate for answers 2 months after disappearance

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The family of an 86-year-old woman is still desperately trying to find her two months after she disappeared from her Shelby County home.

One of Pandora Duckett’s sons, Kim Duckett, said he answers every call because one of those calls may be the one to help find his mother.

“Every time it rings, and you see different number, you have hope,” he said.

This week, he had a few scares when police found a woman’s body in Dyer County, but it wasn’t his mother.

“You’re kind of relived that it’s not your loved one, but gotta feel for that family because they now know the devastation of not having their loved one. But then you’re back to the point of not knowing,” said Duckett.

She was last seen leaving the 4300 block of Rosswood on Jan. 28 around 7:30 a.m. shortly after trying to purchase two items at a gas station at New Allen Road and Raleigh Millington Road.

Since she disappeared on January 28, Duckett’s family has increased the reward for information about her whereabouts several times and now it’s up to $10,000.

“No amount is too great. As we continue, the amount may increase even further but you just hope someone sees it and says hey I have this information,” he said.

Duckett also has Alzheimer’s disease and she’s one of the many with some form of dementia who wander away from homes or nursing facilities.

The Alzheimer’s Association said people with the disease may suffer from sundowning which is often triggered during the spring season.

“An individual, they start getting really anxious around sundown and that’s because they can’t differentiate between sunset and dawn so their whole biological clock is off, can get very overwhelmed,” said Laura Pata of Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee chapter.

Duckett hopes their story reminds other families to take precautionary measures for their loved ones sooner than later.

“Put yourself in a better situation so you don’t end up in this situation,” he said.

In the meantime, his family hasn’t given up hope.

“My mother is strong. She’s instilled in us strong values and the ability to believe and we still believe that’s what we’re hoping for,” said Duckett.

If you see Pandora Duckett or have any information about where she is, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

