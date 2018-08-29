Family of overdose victim speculates what the Mississippi 'mystery drug' could be

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - A Mississippi family is still grieving after a man overdosed on a mystery drug. Relatives are trying their best to help investigators on the case.
Four people have gotten extremely sick, another person has died.
FOX13 talked to the family members of the man who died - but they had little to say.
Now neighbors are speaking up. A man who didn’t want his face shown tell us he knew the man who passed away.
“And I feel for the family. You know? Like anyone, if you lose someone, you grieve about it.”
Family member think he may have taken some bad cocaine. This has not been determined by investigators.
FOX13 has learned that the drugs that have been seized on the streets of Como, Mississippi are being tested by MBI at the Crime Lab.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the overdoses.
