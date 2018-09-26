0 Family of teen shot in back by Arkansas police officer suing department

OSCEOLA, Ark. - The family of a man who was struck by a bullet during an officer-involved shooting in Osceola is now taking the police to court.

The attorney representing Zyrion Matlock said an officer acted recklessly with her gun when Matlock was shot in the back by a stray bullet.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officer shoots teen following Arkansas gas station robbery

The family of Matlock is taking legal action after the then 16-year-old was shot in the back by an Osceola police officer.

Police said he was shot by Officer Jennifer Ephilin, an officer who has had some issues during her time on the force.

“We had a lot of information. We have a lot of videos that we reviewed and finally decided to go and file a civil lawsuit,” said attorney Mark Rees.

Rees represents the Matlock family. He said on Feb. 24, 2017, officers were responding to a robbery at a Shell gas station.

Court records show Ephilin was coming out of the store toward Matlock's car.

Rees said her gun was waving before it accidently went off, hitting Matlock in the back.

“It just looked like it was very negligent conduct,” Rees said. “A lot of this was on her own body cam.”

Rees said the family is suing the department, citing a lack of training by the department, excessive force and a violation of civil rights.

FOX13 learned Ephilin was fired by the department in 2012 for bullying a child via Facebook using the department’s computer. She was rehired in 2015.

FOX13 has reached out to the department for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.

