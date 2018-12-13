0 Family pleads for answers after Mississippi murder

A Mississippi man gunned down in an empty gas station parking lot - the family is pleading for those with information to come forward.

Atha Falkner, 27, was shot dead in the parking lot.

Investigators waited nearly 36 hours to get surveillance from this gas station. Now that they’ve got it, investigators need your help identifying what they found.

Marshall County investigators said they need to talk to the people in the red car spotted in video surveillance about what happened to Falkner. They say the stolen vehicle showed up at the scene right after Falkner was shot multiple times.

“He was to himself. Can’t nobody say he’s walking around starting stuff. He didn’t do gangs, he didn’t do drugs, none of that.,” said Jaleesa Falkner, Atha’s sister Monday. The family is shocked and devastated. “Somebody knows and they need to talk. That’s the best thing to do. Because if anyone was in my shoes, they’d want someone to answer them.”

Investigators said they don’t know who was driving the vehicle and haven’t been able to locate it.

The only witness to the murder, Falkner’s significant other, was driving the pair home from Olive Branch to Byhalia, when she passed the exit and parked at the gas station around 1:30 Sunday morning.

“That’s the question I have. Why would he come here,” asked Falkner at the scene.

Investigators hopeful someone will come forward with what unfolded after the pair pulled over.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for anyone with information about what happened to Atha Falkner.

