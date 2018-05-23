0 Family raising money to bail out mom charged in death of daughter from car accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family is uniting to help one of their own.

Tammy Conner spent Wednesday raising bond money to get her 30-year-old daughter Racqual Conner out of jail.

Racqual was charged with the criminal neglect homicide of her own 9-year-old daughter, Jaliyah Lewis, when she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a tree on Spottswood Ave. in Orange Mound on Sunday.

It happened at 5:00 a.m. right across the street from Kerwin Lockett who said, “I immediately saw the dodge Dakota truck up in the buses. smoking. total disaster.”

Lockett heard the crash and raced to help.

He was the first person to talk to her adding, “She said 'where are my babies?' And I told her I had them, we got them, they're being taken care of. She say, 'I don't know what happened, where am I?'”

Racqual later realized Jaliyah died in the crash.

Her mother, Tammy Conner, showed up to the scene on Wednesday.

She says two days ago Racqual tried killing herself at the hospital before she went to jail.

But Wednesday her spirits are different.

“She's still sad and crying but she's dealing with it more because she knows that momma got her and I'm not gonna let her stay in there,” Tammy Conner said.

Court records show a judge set Racqual’s bond at $30,000 for the criminal neglect homicide charge of Jaliyah's death.

Tammy says they needed $1,300 on Wednesday to get her out of jail to be at Wednesday’s vigil to remember and honor Jaliyah’s life.

“I’m coming to get you baby. I'm coming to get you Racqual Conner,” Tammy said.

The Conner's were confident they would come up with the money.

“She said mom I just want to be out there, I tell her don't worry about a thing it's just going to be me you and god,” says Tammy.

