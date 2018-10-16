Family robbed by 2 men who they let inside home to 'use the bathroom,' police say

A Memphis family said they let two men into their home after they asked to use their bathroom, police say.
The family was then robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night. FOX13 learned one of men turned himself in. The other is still on the run.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mega Millions jackpot tops $650 million; Powerball jackpot is $345 million
- Shelby Co. woman arrested after sharing nude photos of boyfriend’s ex on Facebook, police say
- Man posts sex video of woman to porn website without her permission, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said the man who has yet to be arrested fired shots inside the home.
Police say 20-year-old Kevin McMahan admitted to robbing the couple after he and another man went inside their home to use the bathroom.
Once inside, police said McMahan and another man demanded cash. The man who is still on the run pulled out a gun, pointed it and the homeowner and fired one shot.
The man held the homeowner at gunpoint while MacMahan took three TVs and cash from the home, court records said.
MacMahan is charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery and will face a judge on October 17.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}