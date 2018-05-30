0 Family's apartment shot up for second time in four days with kids inside

On two separate occasions, children were nearly shot and killed in a Frayser apartment.

For the second time in four days, a Frayser family’s Timber Ridge apartment was shot up with more than eight bullets each time.

The second time a man was shot five times, and rushed to the hospital.

Timber Pines apartments seemed abandoned Tuesday. Unit eight was boarded up.

Days earlier the windows had bullet holes in them.

According to multiple police reports and neighbors in the area, the apartment was first shot up on Wednesday around 2:00 AM while a family of nine was inside.



On Sunday there was another shooting. Police say 12 bullets were fired into the small apartment. One man was shot five times, twice in both the back and his leg.

A girl was taken to LeBohneur Children’s Hospital for a cut on her eye. A pregnant woman was also taken to the hospital, complaining of stomach pain.



Detectives found 12 shell casings, from two different guns. They believe the shooters fired from different sides of the apartment.



FOX13 went to the main office to ask management what they were doing about security and safety. No one answered and Zach Crenshaw was asked to leave.



There is very little suspect information, a witness told police they saw four males in a black suburban.



If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.





