0 Family says missing Cordova mother confirmed dead months after disappearing

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A family's worst fears came true when they found out a Cordova mother, who disappeared more than two months ago, is dead.

According to SCSO officials, Taquila Hayes had been last seen by family members between May and early June – but a missing person report was only filed on Aug. 9.

Both Hayes' mother and sister have told FOX13 repeatedly that they feared she would not be found alive.

According to Hayes' mother – Roberta Nutall – detectives met with her on Tuesday and told her Hayes is dead.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich confirmed to FOX13 that detectives with the DA's office met with Nutall Tuesday at 201 Poplar to discuss the case, but she would not confirm that Hayes was found dead.

Investigators spent Monday doing a thorough search of Hayes' home in the 9300 block of Starcross Avenue.

FOX13 saw a black car being towed from the garage of the home where the 41-year-old and her husband live. They also took a number of items from inside the house.

At this point, no arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance or death.

FOX13 reached out to SCSO officials to get confirmation. Investigators said they did not tell Haye's mother her daughter was dead.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is also stressing this is still very much an active investigation, and they are still asking for the public's help with any tips related to the case.

Background info:

Authorities said Taquila Hayes worked as a nurse at Methodist North Hospital but hasn't been seen at work since May 21.

Before Aug. 9, Hayes' family had no idea none of her loved ones had heard from her in more than two months.

The sheriff's office also told FOX13 Hayes "left without the things a person would normally take with them."

Roberta Nutall said her daughter left behind her phone and car. Deputies said Hayes was last seen by her husband back in June.

SCSO officials said they do not have any persons of interest yet because they are so early into the investigation.

