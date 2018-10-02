0 Family says suspects in Phil Trenary's murder could have been 'peer-pressured'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The families of the suspects accused of killing Memphis city leader Phil Trenary spoke to FOX13 Monday morning.

Both the suspects’ aunts told us they believe their nephews could have been peer pressured into committing the crime.

Quandarious Richardson, 18, and McKenney Wright, 22, are charged with first degree murder and attempted robbery.

Richardson had a video arraignment Monday morning for the charges he faces for a police chase Friday afternoon. His aunt, Kiesha Patterson, and other family members were at the hearing.

“Maybe my nephew got in with the wrong kind of people, somebody might have influenced him,” she said.

Wright’s aunt Freddie Ball said Wright is mentally disabled and on disability.

“Right now, I’m just in disbelief that I raised a child that would take a human life,” Ball said. “I just, I’m just in disbelief, I just can’t believe it.”

Both aunts told FOX13 they do not know for sure if their nephews committed the crime.

“It just doesn’t seem right,” Patterson said. “My nephew doesn’t seem to be the person that’ll go out and get a gun and kill anybody.”

They’ll both have their first court appearance for the murder charges Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

The third person who was charged in the murder – Racanisha Wright, 16 – is the cousin of McKenney Wright, and she is still in juvenile court.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office filed paperwork Monday in an effort to try Wright as an adult in this case. That decision will be made by a judge.

