0 Family searching door-to-door for missing Bartlett teen girl

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A Mid-South family is desperate to find a 16-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bartlett home in November.

This happened during a time when teens across the Mid-South were disappearing at a rapid pace.

That family is still going door to door asking people if they have seen Johniah Frazier, 16.

They’re even passing out posters and placing them all across the city.

“It hurts but I’m going to fight, I’m going to fight until the end,” said Shemicko Frazier, the girl’s mother.

The family is desperate to bring their daughter home. It’s been nearly two months since anyone has seen or heard from Frazier.

“Your family misses you, daddy loves you, mama loves you. If there’s anybody holding on to her, let her go,” said John Frazier, the girl’s father.

Johniah was last seen Nov. 25, 2018 walking her dogs outside her Bartlett home in the 5600 block of Blackburg Drive. The teen’s family said she has never run away.

FOX13 asked her father if he thinks Johniah became a victim of sex trafficking.

“It’s possible, I’m praying it’s not but it’s possible cause she wasn’t the one that would venture out, be gone and not get in touch with family,” he said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person’s report last year.

Johniah was supposed to graduate from Memphis Academy of Health and Sciences this summer. She had dreams of going to the military.

“My last memory of my sister was that Sunday, we went to Family Dollar together and I got her the snacks that she asked for for school, and to wake up that Monday morning to know that she wasn’t up for school was hurtful,” said Marshelle Frazier.

The family believes Johniah is being held against her will. They’re hopeful she’s going to come back home.

“I know you still alive and I know you going to be home soon, I’m just waiting on you to walk through the door,” said her mother.

If you have seen her, be sure to contact law enforcement. Contact SCSO, Bartlett Police or another local agency.

