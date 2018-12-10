Family searching for answers after man shot and killed at gas station

Family is left with more questions than answers after a 27-year-old man was gun downed over the weekend.
The victim, Atha Falkner, was found shot and killed at a Victoria gas station
Family told FOX13 he tried to walk into the store and was shot multiple times.
They also said he was still breathing when paramedics arrived. His body laid on the pavement for more than four hours overnight while police investigated, family said.
FOX13's Winnie Wright is going back to the scene of the shooting and is speaking to the victim's mother as they continue to search for justice.
