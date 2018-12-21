0 Family seeking answers after man shot, left for dead in street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis family looks for answers after one of their own was killed late last week.

The family of Marquez Jackson-Brazier told FOX13 he was shot and left for dead near the intersection of Heard Avenue and Omar Robinson Street.

It's been six days, but still no arrest.

“It’s so many senseless killings in this city. You never know when you’re going to be a victim of one. I never dreamed my child would be next,” said Chandra Brazier, the victim’s mother.

It's a harsh reality for many mothers in Memphis. Brazier never thought her son would be a victim.

Police said Jackson-Brazier was found dead in the street near that intersection on Dec. 14.

“He had money on him getting ready for his kids’ Christmas coming up. So, I don’t know why they did that to him,” Brazier said.

Family said Jackson-Brazier was a father of four, working several jobs to get ready for Christmas. He was even planning to get engaged to a longtime girlfriend and his child's mother.

That was all cut short after his untimely death.

“Six-year-old, five-year-old. Three and one. Now they’re out here fatherless,” said Sherrie Carroll, the victim’s sister.

Investigators told FOX13 they have yet to make an arrest and the investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, this family only remembers that cold, rainy night.

“He’s never done anything to deserve how he was killed,” Carroll said. “To be left on the ground in the rain… that is wrong.”

On Friday, the family plans to hold a vigil in honor of Jackson-Brazier. A funeral will come soon after.

