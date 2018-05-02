Family speaks after West Memphis police arrest the wrong man in fatal officer shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - When an off-duty police officer was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting in West Memphis, 19-year-old Bobby Patterson was at work, washing trucks at a local truck stop.
However, West Memphis Police were told from an eyewitness testimony that identified Patterson as the suspect who fired the shot that killed Oliver Johnson, who was an officer with the Forrest City Police Department.
Captain Joe Baker, a spokesperson for WMPD, said police verified Patterson's alibi with surveillance footage at Crossroads Truck Wash on Petro Road, and was longer a suspect in Johnson's murder.
The serious charges Patterson faced related to the officer's murder were dropped just two hours after his arrest.
FOX13 questioned WMPD about the "eyewitness" statements that led them to arrest the wrong man.
FOX13 spoke with Patterson's family after police acknowledged the mix-up.
Despite the murder charges being dropped, Patterson remains behind bars, charged with illegally possessing a handgun.
Police say they found a gun in the home when they arrested the convicted felon at his grandparent's house Tuesday morning.
Tonight at 9, the family explains why the possession charge should also be dropped, and how Patterson's criminal past is haunting him as he tries to turn his life around.
