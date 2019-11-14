0 Family speaks out after 23-year-old died at Memphis FedEx hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of a young man who died Wednesday at a FedEx hub is speaking out.

According to police, Duntate Young, 23, was transported to Regional One and was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

The hub is located on the 3100 block of Democrat Road.

Young's father, Reverend Leonell Troy McClenton, described to FOX13 how he found out about his son's death.

"I woke up from my daughter. She heard from a friend that he was transported through the med. She was in tears about it and it sounded serious. When I made it to the hospital they pronounced him dead," said McClenton.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Young was a father of two sons and was eager to get off work on Wednesday and celebrate his son's birthday, which was also Wednesday.

Now family and friends are mourning Young's death.

Young's father told FOX13 he wants to know more about the details surrounding his son's death.

McClenton said Young was contracted through a temp agency and worked on the dock during the graveyard shift at the FedEx Express World Hub for the past two months.

Investigators said Young was rushed to the hospital around 2:30 in the morning and was dead when he got to the hospital.

Police say they don't have an explanation for how Young died, but are looking into his cause of death.

Young's father told FOX13 he wants to know more about the details surrounding his son's death saying, "we shouldn't have to speculate... I want to know he was trained properly to the job properly."

FedEx sent a statement which said:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our team member at the Memphis hub. Our thoughts are with our colleague's family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time. We are always focused on the health and safety of our people as a top priority, and we are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation."

At this time the cause of death is unknown.

This is an ongoing death investigation.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.