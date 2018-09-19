DYERSBURG, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a Tennessee woman was murdered in April 2017.
Jason Chase Riley was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshall's.
Riley was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on first-degree murder charges, tampering with evidence, extortion and falsifying a police report.
Investigators told FOX13 Riley is on his way back to Shelby County and will be booked when he arrives.
Hollie Marie Adcock, 22, was from Dyersburg, Tennessee.
Adcock died Sunday April 9, 2017 at Regional One.
Hollie's family released the following statement -
“These last 17 months have been incredibly difficult on our family and friends. Hollie could light up any room and her loss has left a void that is impossible to fill. We know that God has sustained us during this time, and we know where Hollie is and we will see her again for eternity. We have prayed believing that the truth would be revealed and we continue to pray that justice will be served. This indictment does not bring Hollie back and our heart breaks for everyone involved. We cannot comment on any specifics at this time and we ask for you to please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate these tough days.”
