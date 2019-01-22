0 Family speaks out after deadly officer-involved shooting in West Memphis

FOX13 spoke with the family of one the suspects killed in the officer-involved shooting in West Memphis.

We also know more information about the stolen car the suspects were in from South Carolina.

Our sister station got an interview with the family in South Carolina where the suspects are from.

Loved ones said officers could have taken different steps instead of opening fire.

The family of De’Angelo Brown wants answers after he was killed in last week’s officer-involved shooting in West Memphis. Tierra Clyburn said she was shocked to learn her brother was gunned down by police.

“He was just a great loving guy and I’m going to definitely miss him, and I just hate what happened,” said Brown’s sister Tierra Clyburn.

“There’s a type of way to handle the situation, instead of just opening fire. The way they went about everything should have been handled totally different,” Clyburn said.

Police said Brown and Megan Rivera, who was also killed, led officers on a police chase for 10 minutes across West Memphis when they refused to stop at a traffic stop.

The chase ended at the corner of North 18th Street and McAuley. A source told FOX13 Rivera was behind the wheel.

Police said shots were fired after the driver rammed several police cars and ran over a West Memphis police officer.

Rivera and Brown died on the scene.

“I don’t feel like that was fair the way they shot them down… I don’t feel like that was a good thing for them to do that,” said Brown’s Aunt Eddie Clyburn.

FOX13 found a picture posted to Columbia South Carolina’s Twitter Page.

Police issued surveillance pictures of the two accused of stealing car keys from an elderly victim on December 16th of last year.

Police said they stole the car from the victim and took off. FOX13 also learned from a source close to the investigation that is the same car involved in the officer-involved shooting.

Despite what happened, this family said the suspects didn’t deserve to be shot to death by police.

Eddie Clyburn told FOX13, “I could see you shooting once or twice and stopping but why did you continue on… Why did you just murder them, because that’s what it was - just flat out murder.”

