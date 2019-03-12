SARDIS, Miss. - A police officer is fighting for their life and a woman is dead after a crash in Mississippi.
The woman was identified as 32-year-old Ericka Hughes from Sardis, Mississippi. FOX13 spoke to the victim's father, Houston Hughes, who said Ericka was a mother of four.
“She was a good child,” he said. “I don’t know what to say.”
The accident happened on Highway 315 in Sardis, Miss., according to the Panola County Coroner.
Officials said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Highway 315 and Highway 55 near the Sonic drive-in.
The coroner's office confirmed that a Sardis police officer was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.
Houston Hughes said the family will have a long road ahead as they grieve.
“We need all the prayers we can get to get through this,” he said. “We don’t know what to do right now, speechless.”
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear. Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
