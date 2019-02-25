0 Family speaks out following NTSB report for fatal tugboat accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn - “That boat was not seaworthy for no one’s life to be on there,” Newsome said.

Keith Pigram and Anquavious Jamison are the two people who died.

Search crews never recovered Pigram’s body.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported details of what happened on the boat named, The Ricky Robinson.

The report explains the boat began taking on water, most likely due to water entering the voids through the open or unsecured hatch covers.

“The NTSB report kind of helped show that they [Wepfer Marine] were not adequate about the care and maintenance of that boat,” Newsome said.

According to the NTSB report, the owner of the boat, Wepfer Marine, contributed to the boat sinking by their inadequate oversight.

The NTSB findings discovered several previous cases from 2015, 2016, and 2017 when the boat experienced serious leaks that the company resolved.

“They did what was asked of them. I felt like they should have been more after finding out the results they placed blame to get it off them,” Newsome said.

The report states the boat capsized after water began to flood the engine room.

The Ricky Robinson is back on the water after going through a more than one-million-dollar renovation.

Newsome says knowing that boat is back on the river makes her worry about others who work on it.

“They put it back out as if Quay and Keith’s life was another number or ticket to them but to their families they mean so much more,” Newsome said.

A response from three calls and an email to Wepfer Marine have not been received.

Lawyers representing Anquavious Jamison’s family say they are waiting for the report from the coast guard.



