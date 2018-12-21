  • Family still coping 1 year after woman's body found in Shelby County, husband charged with murder

    By: Tony Atkins

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - It has been one year since the remains of a local mother were found in Southeast Shelby County. 

    Keila Freeman went missing in 2016. Her husband, Randall Freeman, pled guilty to the crime earlier this year. 

    And it has been a very tough stretch for family and friends, who stayed out of the public eye for the most part. 

    Freeman’s remains were discovered just minutes away from her home in Shelby County on Dec. 20, 2017. The mother of two had been missing since Sept. 2016. 

    Investigators eventually found her remains in the area of Barnstable and Kanyon. 

    Randall Freeman eventually confessed to killing his wife after taking a plea deal in exchange for information about her whereabouts. 

    He was sentenced to 28 years in prison for second-degree murder after accepting the plea bargain.

    Many charges related to a separate firebombing of another home were dismissed. Randall Freeman still faces many more charges for the arson.

    “I’m just so happy we have closure now,” said Kendra Hightower, the victim’s sister. “That is the biggest part.”

    Even one year later, Keila Freeman’s family and friends are still coping with her murder. 

