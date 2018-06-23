0 Family wants answers after 4-year-old son shot in road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are taking to social media to release footage of two vehicles they said fired shots during a road rage incident.

A 4-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet.

Cardarius Polk, Rhonda Hurd, and their 4-year-old son said they could have lost their lives in a road rage incident Thursday morning.

“That one and only son and I would die for him,” Polk said.

According to police, the victims were merging from Prescott Street to Interstate-240.

The family was riding in their Chevrolet Equinox on I-240 when they pulled in front of a green truck by the Lamar Avenue exit.

Hurd said the man driving the green truck got upset and wanted to fight.

“We joined the other cars that were jumping in front of him. So, when he saw us jump in front of him he tried to push it,” Hurd said.

Hurd said a friend of the man driving a black Impala later got behind them.

Thursday night MPD released surveillance video showing the family’s car being followed by the black Impala.

“As we are about to get off on Airways I hear bow bow,” Hurd said.

Two bullets were fired at the car.

One bullet went through the back door and grazed the child’s foot.

“I heard my son say, ‘Mama I think they shot me,’” Hurd said.

Another bullet came within inches of hitting Polk in the head.

“It could have been all of us gone, he could have been shot in the head. My son just because he got grazed on his foot it could have been a lot worse,” Hurd said.

Polk says Hurd’s brief case on the back floor of their truck probably saved their son from being seriously injured.

“We need to find out who did it, and I need justice because all of our lives could have been lost,” Hurd said.

Investigators say they are looking into other clues to help them find the gunman.

They are asking if you know any information about this case call Crime Stoppers.

