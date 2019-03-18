0 Fans react to Johnny Manziel coming to Memphis

Johnny Football is coming to Memphis.

The news came in Saturday night that Manziel has signed with the Alliance of American Football – joining the Memphis Express.

“I am excited to the nth degree,” Memphian, Boswell Hale told us of the news.

“I think it’s a good third opportunity for Johnny Manziel. He’s kind of had a rough past, obviously,” fellow Memphian, Parker Evans echoed.



Football in Memphis just got a bit more exciting. Hopefully pulling Memphis Express from the league-worst record of 1-5.

FOX13 caught up with some happy and hungry Memphis Sports fans as they brunched at Brother Juniper’s Sunday.

“Me and my friends, when we saw the announcement, we were already talking about going to a game, so that’s a good sign. Because we had no interest in going previously. Seeing that he’s coming now, maybe we will go see a game,” Memphian Noah Agnew told us when we asked what he thinks of the roster change.



The 2012 Texas A&M Heisman Trophy winner was a first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2014. He had a roller coaster experience in Cleveland on and off the field, including a stint in rehab. Manziel was released in 2016 amid allegations he’d assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

“I think it’s good for Memphis to get an experienced quarterback who’s been in the NFL and other leagues,” Evans said of the controversial player coming to the 901.



Manziel spent last season in the Canadian Football League, leaving with 106 completions, 165 attempts, and 1290 yards. Memphis fans seem willing to give Johnny Football another chance.



“He’s probably one of the biggest game breaker that has ever played in college football. I look for him to make a renaissance, to come back. I think he has learned his lesson. I think people learn by their mistakes,” Hale said finally.



Manziel was expected to show up for practice today. FOX13 has calls out to Memphis Express to see if they will formally introduce him to the team.





