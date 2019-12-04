0 Fast food incidences on the rise across the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We have heard of road rage but fast food rage?

It's an alarming problem we see somewhat regularly.

Memphis Police said a woman recently pulled a gun on fast food workers and the reason was they gave her a packet of ketchup instead of jelly.

Now, 20-year-old Asia Vester is charged with several crimes.

In just the past few weeks, there has been a fight at a Nashville Popeyes, a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes and a shooting at a California Church's Chicken.

Now, we add a woman who pulled a gun at a McDonald's in Memphis.

"It's just unbelievable that you pulled a gun for some jelly," said Sherita Wright, a resident nearby.

People who regularly go to the McDonalds off Whitten Rd were surprised by the way Vester allegedly reacted when she was given ketchup instead of jelly last week.

Police said Vester pulled a gun on three employees while she was in the drive through line Nov. 25.

Officers said she waited for a while then drove off.

"I don't know what is wrong with people these days being so close to Christmas, anyone could've gotten hurt," Wright said.

This was one of several violent events at fast food chains across the state and county.

In September, Memphis Police said a victim was in the drive thru at the Wendy's on S. Highland, when a driver bumped her in line.

When the woman got out of line, the car broadsided her car, then when the victim got out, the car hit her.

"They don't value life anymore like they used to," Wright said.

Last month, there was a huge fight at a Popeyes in a Nashville Mall.

In Maryland, a man was charged with murder and accused of stabbing a man who cut in line for the new Popeyes chicken sandwich.

Just days ago, Albert Lee Blake was arrested by U.S. Marshalls for murder, just two weeks after investigators said Blake allegedly shot three workers at a Sand Diego Church's Chicken.

"They think it's a part of life you have to show out for everyone be different act like you have so much and don't have anything," Wright said.

Vester is charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and three counts of aggravated assault.

She is due in court next week.



