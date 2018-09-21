Fatal accident on I-55 blocks traffic in Arkansas

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - Arkansas investigators responded to a fatal in Crittenden County.
Multiple lanes were blocked in the area
The crash happened near exit 4, according to ARDot.
Crittenden Co: I-55 SB is closed due to an injury accident at Exit 4 in West Memphis. Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #neatraffic pic.twitter.com/xvDp5wmpzV— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) September 21, 2018
At this time, all lanes have reopened. Traffic will begin to run smoothly.
